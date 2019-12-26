Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.51

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc (TSE:INE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.51 and traded as high as $17.11. Innergex Renewable Energy shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 124,661 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INE. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$18.50 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$16.86.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.00 million. Research analysts predict that Innergex Renewable Energy Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

