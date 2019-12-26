Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $52.49

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.49 and traded as high as $53.39. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at $53.33, with a volume of 203,858 shares.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$55.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$58.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$54.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$52.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.73.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

