Whitbread (LON:WTB) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4,469.17

Shares of Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4,469.17 and traded as high as $4,898.00. Whitbread shares last traded at $4,898.00, with a volume of 49,440 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Whitbread to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.62) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded Whitbread to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,850 ($63.80) to GBX 5,180 ($68.14) in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,600 ($60.51) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Whitbread from GBX 4,500 ($59.19) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,695.63 ($61.77).

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,579.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,471.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 2.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were issued a GBX 32.65 ($0.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.79%. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

In other Whitbread news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,943 ($65.02), for a total value of £321,295 ($422,645.36).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

