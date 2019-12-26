Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $56.49

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LON:LLOY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $56.49 and traded as high as $63.75. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $63.42, with a volume of 47,851,256 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.80) to GBX 66 ($0.87) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 88 ($1.16) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective (down previously from GBX 65 ($0.86)) on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 65.27 ($0.86).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 60.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 56.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65.

In other news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 182,112 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 55 ($0.72), for a total transaction of £100,161.60 ($131,756.91). Also, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.