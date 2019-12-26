Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $221.14

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $221.14 and traded as high as $234.96. Kenmare Resources shares last traded at $233.00, with a volume of 8,217 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kenmare Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 380 ($5.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 221.49. The stock has a market cap of $255.37 million and a PE ratio of 5.55.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company primarily in Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the north east coast of Mozambique that contains heavy mineral reserves, such as ilmenite and rutile titanium minerals primarily used to produce titanium dioxide pigment, as well as zircon.

