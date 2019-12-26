Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,063.01

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,063.01 and traded as high as $1,181.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,181.00, with a volume of 43,480 shares traded.
BYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.64.
In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).
Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.
See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.