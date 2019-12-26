Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,063.01

Shares of Big Yellow Group plc (LON:BYG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,063.01 and traded as high as $1,181.00. Big Yellow Group shares last traded at $1,181.00, with a volume of 43,480 shares traded.

BYG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Big Yellow Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a research note on Friday, November 29th. HSBC cut Big Yellow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,061.67 ($13.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,144.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,064.64.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.35%.

In related news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total transaction of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

Big Yellow Group Company Profile (LON:BYG)

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

