Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.90. Coffee shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Coffee by 499.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 14,151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coffee by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 69,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Coffee by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 117,862 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Coffee by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 258,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,829 shares during the period. 28.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.

