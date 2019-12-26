Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.08

Shares of Coffee Holding Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:JVA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.08 and traded as high as $4.90. Coffee shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Coffee from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.67 and a beta of 1.56.
About Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as to coffee shop operators.
