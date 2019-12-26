Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,400.88

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,400.88 and traded as high as $1,631.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,609.00, with a volume of 38,483 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,470 ($19.34) in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Investec lowered Close Brothers Group to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,415 ($18.61) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,435 ($18.88) price objective (down from GBX 1,565 ($20.59)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,510.55 ($19.87).

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,498.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,403.21.

In other news, insider Preben Prebensen sold 149,204 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,264 ($16.63), for a total value of £1,885,938.56 ($2,480,845.25). Also, insider Mike Morgan sold 19,710 shares of Close Brothers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,344 ($17.68), for a total value of £264,902.40 ($348,464.09). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 318,914 shares of company stock valued at $431,534,096.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.