Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $7.86. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 476,809 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.75.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$711.21 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.89, for a total value of C$303,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$675,220. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at C$753,460.

About Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.