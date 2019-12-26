Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5,455.03

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5,455.03 and traded as high as $5,890.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,850.00, with a volume of 48,615 shares.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ITRK. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 6,100 ($80.24) to GBX 6,300 ($82.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC lowered Intertek Group to a “reduce” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 4,650 ($61.17) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,332.22 ($70.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,494.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,460.57.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

