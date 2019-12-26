Cimic Group (ASX:CIM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $37.06

Cimic Group Ltd (ASX:CIM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.06 and traded as low as $33.52. Cimic Group shares last traded at $33.63, with a volume of 139,496 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of A$33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$36.94.

Cimic Group Company Profile (ASX:CIM)

CIMIC Group Limited provides construction, mining, mineral processing, engineering, and operation and maintenance services to the infrastructure, resource, and property markets. The company operates through Construction, Public Private Partnerships, Mining & Mineral Processing, Engineering, Services, and Commercial & Residential segments.

