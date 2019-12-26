Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $866.68

Shaftesbury plc (LON:SHB) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $866.68 and traded as high as $929.02. Shaftesbury shares last traded at $920.00, with a volume of 76,308 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered Shaftesbury to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 740 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 735 ($9.67) to GBX 885 ($11.64) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Shaftesbury to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 870.75 ($11.45).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 929.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 867.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a PE ratio of 108.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This is an increase from Shaftesbury’s previous dividend of $8.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Shaftesbury’s payout ratio is currently 2.12%.

About Shaftesbury (LON:SHB)

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which owns a portfolio extending to 15 acres in the heart of London's West End. Shaftesbury focuses on retail, restaurants and leisure in highly popular, sought-after and prosperous locations mainly concentrated in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown but also include substantial ownership in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

