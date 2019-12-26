Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Increases Dividend to $0.77 Per Share

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.768 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76.

VV opened at $147.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.86. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $107.34 and a 12-month high of $148.52.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.