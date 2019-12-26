ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
SPXU stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
