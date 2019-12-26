ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0855 per share by the exchange traded fund on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

SPXU stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12 month low of $20.09 and a 12 month high of $57.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

