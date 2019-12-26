SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Increases Dividend to $0.47 Per Share

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.4653 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $25.31 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $22.46 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.95.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.