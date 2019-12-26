Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1558 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEARCA ROBO opened at $42.24 on Thursday. Robo-Stox Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.89 and a twelve month high of $42.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37.

