ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:SMDD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0139 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

NYSEARCA:SMDD opened at $6.18 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $16.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.64.

About ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400

ProShares UltraPro Short MidCap400 ETF is an exchange traded fund, which seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The ETF seeks a return of -300% of the return of an index (target) for a single day. The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance.

