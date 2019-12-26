ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0367 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from ProShares UltraShort Russell2000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of NYSEARCA TWM opened at $12.40 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 has a 52-week low of $12.39 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73.

Get ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 alerts:

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.