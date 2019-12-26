ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEARCA:SZK)

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (NYSEARCA:SZK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.028 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of SZK opened at $10.80 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52.

About ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods

ProShares UltraShort Consumer Goods (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Consumer Goods Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

