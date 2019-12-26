Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9912 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.
Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $179.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF
