Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.9912 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $177.82 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $179.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.84.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

