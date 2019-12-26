AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the lowest is $1.40. AGCO posted earnings of $1.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year earnings of $5.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AGCO.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share.

AGCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. OTR Global lowered AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AGCO from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on AGCO from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.57.

In related news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $722,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,984,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary L. Collar sold 5,000 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $388,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,032.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,400. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,488,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO in the second quarter worth $523,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 50.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after buying an additional 51,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,126,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,226,000 after buying an additional 246,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $77.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.93. AGCO has a twelve month low of $51.48 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 16.45%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

