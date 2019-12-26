Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.5168 per share on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Mega Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $111.56 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $81.19 and a 12-month high of $112.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.92 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

