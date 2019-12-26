Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $0.72 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($1.39) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Basic Energy Services an industry rank of 240 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Basic Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BASX opened at $0.29 on Monday. Basic Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $6.29.

Basic Energy Services (NASDAQ:BASX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $178.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.70 million.

Basic Energy Services Company Profile

Basic Energy Services, Inc provides well site services to oil and natural gas drilling and producing companies in the United States. The company operates through Completion and Remedial Services, Well Servicing, Water Logistics, and Contract Drilling segments. The Completion and Remedial Services segment offers pumping services, such as cementing, acidizing, fracturing, nitrogen, and pressure testing; rental and fishing tools; coiled tubing; snubbing services; thru-tubing; underbalanced drilling in low pressure and fluid sensitive reservoirs; and cased-hole wireline services.

