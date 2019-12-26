ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (NYSEARCA:SDP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0095 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th.

SDP stock opened at $14.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. ProShares UltraShort Utilities has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

ProShares UltraShort Utilities Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Utilities (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

