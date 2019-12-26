Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Brokerages expect TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $1.12. TE Connectivity posted earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.03 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TE Connectivity from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.52.

NYSE:TEL opened at $95.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.14. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $97.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $3,280,015.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,332 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,284.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $925,571.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,275,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 166.4% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 293 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

