Zacks: Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Cinedigm Corp (NASDAQ:CIDM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $2.08 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Cinedigm an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cinedigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cinedigm by 37.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 44,902 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,021,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM opened at $0.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.31. Cinedigm has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.24 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Cinedigm will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinedigm Company Profile

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: The First Digital Cinema Deployment, The Second Digital Cinema Deployment, Digital Cinema Services, and Media Content and Entertainment Group.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinedigm (CIDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.