ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Basic Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

NYSEARCA UYM opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

Dividend History for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM)

