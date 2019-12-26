ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2025 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This is an increase from ProShares Ultra Basic Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.
NYSEARCA UYM opened at $62.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.81. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a twelve month low of $41.70 and a twelve month high of $62.72.
ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Company Profile
Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Basic Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.