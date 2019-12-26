ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector (NYSEARCA:FINU) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2705 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

FINU stock opened at $112.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. ProShares UltraPro Financial Select Sector has a one year low of $45.81 and a one year high of $115.21.

