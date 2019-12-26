Analysts Anticipate Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $734.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. Toro had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

TTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Toro stock opened at $78.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.48. Toro has a 52 week low of $52.97 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.24 and a 200-day moving average of $73.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter worth $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after purchasing an additional 524,021 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at about $418,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toro by 289.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 43,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

