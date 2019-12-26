ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0516 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of RXD stock opened at $16.98 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Health Care has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $29.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

ProShares UltraShort Health Care Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

