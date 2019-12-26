Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kraton Corp (NYSE:KRA) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kraton’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Kraton reported earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kraton will report full-year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kraton.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $444.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.49 million. Kraton had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KRA. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kraton from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on Kraton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kraton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

NYSE KRA opened at $25.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.12. Kraton has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $40.76.

In other news, CAO Chris H. Russell sold 4,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $103,734.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,321.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Melinda Scissors Conley sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $115,515.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,505.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,927. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kraton by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kraton by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 12,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kraton by 229.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after acquiring an additional 222,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

