ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Achieves Market Cap of $30,146.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $30,146.00 and approximately $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00632018 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003550 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002204 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001641 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 97,017,995,487 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,847,995,487 tokens. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.