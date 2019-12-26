Bitfex 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $12,309.00 (BFX)

Bitfex (CURRENCY:BFX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Bitfex has a market cap of $448,711.00 and $12,309.00 worth of Bitfex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitfex token can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC on major exchanges including VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. Over the last week, Bitfex has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitfex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitfex Profile

Bitfex’s launch date was August 10th, 2016. Bitfex’s total supply is 119,363,765 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,163,765 tokens. The official website for Bitfex is bitfex.com . Bitfex’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitfex is medium.com/idap-io . The Reddit community for Bitfex is /r/idapio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitfex

Bitfex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitfex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitfex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitfex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitfex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitfex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.