YOU COIN Achieves Market Cap of $17.42 Million (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $17.42 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YOU COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,094,755 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

YOU COIN Token Trading

YOU COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

