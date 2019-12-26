Master Contract Token (MCT) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27,568.00

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $120,494.00 and $27,568.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.01742712 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004961 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.