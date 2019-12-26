DEEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,657.00 (DEEX)

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. DEEX has a market cap of $759,965.00 and approximately $3,657.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000186 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

999 (999) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00031322 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003870 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00001068 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000118 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About DEEX

DEEX is a coin. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. The official website for DEEX is www.deex.exchange . DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DEEX

DEEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

