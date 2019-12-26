Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. During the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded up 52.8% against the US dollar. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $357.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,227,668 tokens. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

