Quasarcoin Trading Up 3.4% Over Last Week (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, Quasarcoin has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $543,372.00 and approximately $717.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00064272 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000549 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000064 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,365,014 coins and its circulating supply is 168,365,014 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org . Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

