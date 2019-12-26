QChi Reaches Market Capitalization of $802,443.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, QChi has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000343 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. QChi has a market cap of $802,443.00 and $109,422.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,086 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . QChi’s official website is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

