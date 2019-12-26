Gene Source Code Chain Achieves Market Cap of $789,851.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market capitalization of $789,851.00 and $36,035.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and FCoin.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00183444 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01193100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025229 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119213 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org . Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and FCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

