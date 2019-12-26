$1.16 EPS Expected for Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $1.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.32. Post reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.42 to $6.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Post’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.78.

NYSE:POST opened at $108.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.28. Post has a fifty-two week low of $84.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other Post news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $1,649,760.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,511,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Post by 245.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter worth $9,865,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Post by 0.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Post by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

