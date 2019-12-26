Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Scpharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.55). Scpharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.55). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scpharmaceuticals.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.12.

Several research firms recently commented on SCPH. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scpharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Scpharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

In other news, CEO John H. Tucker purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $26,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Scpharmaceuticals by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Scpharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.22 on Monday. Scpharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.44 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 10.48, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $93.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

