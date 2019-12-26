Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) to Announce -$0.70 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Endologix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELGX) will report earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endologix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.63). Endologix posted earnings of ($2.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Endologix will report full-year earnings of ($2.81) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.44) to ($2.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.03). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Endologix.

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. Endologix had a negative net margin of 58.24% and a negative return on equity of 99.62%.

ELGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Endologix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endologix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.17.

ELGX opened at $1.86 on Monday. Endologix has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endologix by 14.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Endologix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Endologix by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 177,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

