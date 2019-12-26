Zacks: Analysts Set $20.00 Price Target for Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $20.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.46 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Aviat Networks an industry rank of 41 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVNW shares. ValuEngine lowered Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Aviat Networks in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aviat Networks stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,254 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.72% of Aviat Networks worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNW stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $77.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.81. Aviat Networks has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $16.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.19. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $58.61 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aviat Networks will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wireless networking products, solutions, and services worldwide. Its products include broadband wireless access base stations and customer premises equipment for fixed and mobile networks; and point-to-point digital microwave radio systems for access, backhaul, trunking, and license-exempt applications, as well as supporting new network deployments, network expansion, and capacity upgrades.

