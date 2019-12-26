Analysts Set GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Price Target at $26.93

Shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:NILSY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NILSY shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO (GDR) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of NILSY stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.06. GMK Noril’skiy nikel’ PAO has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $31.84.

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a metals and mining company in Europe, Asia, North and South America, Russia, and the CIS countries. The company operates through GMK Group, KGMK Group, NN Harjavalta, GRK Bystrinskoye, Other Metallurgical, and Other Non-Metallurgical segments.

