Brokerages Expect Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) to Announce -$0.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) will report ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Evoke Pharma’s earnings. Evoke Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Evoke Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Evoke Pharma.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Evoke Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evoke Pharma stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 92,406 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.40% of Evoke Pharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.56 on Monday. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $36.35 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Evoke Pharma Company Profile

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

