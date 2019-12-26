Megacoin (MEC) Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Megacoin has a total market cap of $52,562.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Megacoin has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00553634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011321 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009028 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000495 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 38,366,787 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Megacoin

Megacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

