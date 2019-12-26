Hashgard Market Cap Hits $1.69 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Hashgard token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and Hotbit. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.69 million and $711,768.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,165,991,224 tokens. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard Foundation Ltd., is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore that dedicated to promote the development of blockchain technology to the world. In 2018, Hashgard Foundation established the open source public blockchain project Hashgard, as the underlying platform for future digital financial innovation and organizational collaboration, supporting users to conduct research and application development based on this platform, and promote the ecological development of public blockchains.”

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

