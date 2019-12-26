Anchor 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $42,117.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Anchor has a total market cap of $8.15 million and $42,117.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Anchor token can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00010966 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Anchor has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00183265 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.91 or 0.01191814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024967 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00119192 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,303,774 tokens. Anchor’s official website is theanchor.io . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

