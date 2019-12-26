Quanta Utility Token (QNTU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quanta Utility Token has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.32 or 0.05900255 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029751 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001911 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002568 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00024185 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. Its launch date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Cryptopia and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QNTUUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.